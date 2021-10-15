Former New Jersey Gov. Christie Whitman, a Republican, is part of a group that is now endorsing several Democrats, including a few in our area.

Whitman helped create the "Renew America Movement."

According to its website, the group seeks to "shift the balance of power in Washington, DC away from those who want to dismantle democracy's guardrails."

Whitman, a lifelong Republican, broke with her party and endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

The group has endorsed several Democrats in Congress, including Josh Gottheimer, Susan Wild, and Matt Cartwright.

