ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former staff member at Northampton Community College pleaded guilty Tuesday to a child pornography charge.
Alan West, 63, of Allentown, was charged with possession of child pornography after a student reported seeing child pornography on West’s work computer on campus, according to a notice from Northampton County.
The college's public safety director told the Bethlehem Township Police Department two female students visited West and saw what appeared to be child pornography on West's computer, and that West was feverishly clicking to close the open windows and applications, the county said.
College officials and investigators from the Bethlehem Township Police Department met after the two students initially reported the incident to other NCC staff members. Police learned Human Resources intended to suspend West immediately, according to the notice from Northampton County. College officials agreed to turn over any computers, network folders, West’s email, and West’s Microsoft Cloud Account contents to police.
The two students took police to the “lab office” in Communications Hall and identified the computer West was using. West was actively on the computer at that time and was asked to step outside to speak with police.
West asked police what was going on, and police told him about the child pornography allegation. Police then asked West if he looks at child pornography on his computer. West initially said he did not. Police asked again if West looked at pornography on his computer he said yes, and that he commonly visited a pornography website, the county said.
He then told police he never looked at pornography on external media or via email, according to the notice. He said if there was any child pornography on his computer it was because an internet ad popped up with it on, the county said.
Later that day, police received a call from NCC’s Public Safety Director who said West admitted to him that police would find child pornography on the computer, according to the county. An arrest warrant was served on June 24, 2020, where an arraignment was conducted and bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.
Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for May 5 at 9 a.m.