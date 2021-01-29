John Morganelli was sworn in as Northampton County Judge on January 31, 2020.
"I will be honest and that the first day when I took that bench I was nervous," Morganelli said.
Morganelli says he got over it quickly, but a month into his judgeship COVID shut down the courthouse. Morganelli spent three months reading briefs and writing opinions from home before getting back in the courtroom. But criminal cases would have to wait until those filed while he was Northampton County district attorney worked through the system.
As DA Morganelli was a champion for crime victims and had political aspirations, running several times for attorney general. Morganelli says the transition to judge gave him a new sense of purpose.
"I don't miss the political stuff at all. I thought I would. But I don't. I have found new challenges in reconnecting myself with what I started. I was a lawyer, I love the law. I study it and now I apply it to the facts of the cases," Morganelli said.
Morganelli says the hardest part of being a judge is presiding over cases involving children. He has three kids and just became a grandfather.
He says this final chapter in his legal career is the most important, as it benefits the entire community. And while doing it, he says he hopes he can inspire others to rise to life's challenges.
"I'm just blessed to be able to have that chance to do it," Morganelli said.