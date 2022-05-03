John Stoffa former Northampton County executive

EASTON, Pa. - A former Northampton County executive has died.

John Stoffa died Monday, said Executive Lamont McClure.

“John Stoffa lived and breathed county government," McClure said in a statement Tuesday. "...His positive legacy as Northampton County executive can be found all over Northampton County in our parks, in our open and green spaces, in our centralized Human Services Building in Bethlehem Township and in our Work Release facility in West Easton."

Stoffa also served as human services director in both Northampton and Lehigh counties during his career, McClure said.

He is survived by his wife and sons.

The county flag will fly at half-staff at county buildings until Stoffa's funeral, McClure said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.