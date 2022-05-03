EASTON, Pa. - A former Northampton County executive has died.
John Stoffa died Monday, said Executive Lamont McClure.
“John Stoffa lived and breathed county government," McClure said in a statement Tuesday. "...His positive legacy as Northampton County executive can be found all over Northampton County in our parks, in our open and green spaces, in our centralized Human Services Building in Bethlehem Township and in our Work Release facility in West Easton."
Stoffa also served as human services director in both Northampton and Lehigh counties during his career, McClure said.
He is survived by his wife and sons.
The county flag will fly at half-staff at county buildings until Stoffa's funeral, McClure said.