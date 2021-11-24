UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Former Olympian and figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday.
She was the keynote speaker at the 24th annual Thanksgiving Awards Benefit at the Homewood Suites Hotel in Upper Saucon Township.
The event celebrated the local nonprofit group LifePath, which serves kids and adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Several attendees were also honored for their community service.
Kerrigan congratulated them, and talked about her own journey and overcoming life's challenges.
"I feel so lucky that I've been able to use my gift of skating and the notoriety I've gotten through it to help someone else," Kerrigan said.
Kerrigan won numerous medals in her athletic career, including the bronze medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics, silver in the 1994 Winter Games, and was later inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2004.