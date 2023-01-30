BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday.

The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.

One regular Mass per year is hosted in the building – on the Feast Day of St. Joseph - and is available for funerals for former parishioners.

The St. Joseph Parish was closed in 2008 because of a merger of several local parishes, the diocese said. A nearby parish, Incarnation of Our Lord Parish on Pierce Street, was given custody of the St. Joseph building.

The diocese says the St. Joseph building has had scaffolding around it for many years because of structural issues and deterioration of the stone on the exterior.

Paying for the maintenance of the building has become a significant financial hardship for Incarnation parish, and the parish sought permission from the diocese to close and sell the St. Joseph building, according to the news release.