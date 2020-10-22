Muting ourselves is something we've become all too familiar with in 2020. That's why West Chester University presents "Unmute Yourself," a virtual show by students on the struggles we've all faced during the pandemic and its effects on people.

"It's a devised piece of work. Meaning, we as a cast and crew and director created this from scratch," said Noah Glose.

Glose is a former Parkland student, now West Chester Theater minor, featured in the play. With the pandemic, fall productions were at a standstill but the cast and crew say when there's a will, there's a way.

"We spent the first couple weeks of rehearsal just deciding what we wanted the piece to be," said Charlie DelMarcelle, an Associate Professor of Theatre and the Show Director.

As students, time spent on Zoom classes and without any peer interaction was exactly the inspiration they needed.

"That's kind of where the title came from. Unmute yourself. It's your turn to talk and what do you want to tell us right now," said DelMarcelle.

This show will be accessible via Zoom and will allow audience members to engage in live discussion. Though they won't hear your cheers, they say this is the next best thing.

"There's this energy that you do feel. I felt it when we were doing the dress rehearsals and feeling like people are watching and I think that's where theater is great," said Glose.

The show is free but donations are encouraged. The show airs Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.