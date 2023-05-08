STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A former police chief in Northampton County is being accused of forgery.

Former Stockertown Borough Police Chief Eric Schwab, 44, of Nazareth, is facing a felony charge of forgery in addition to two counts of unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with records or identification, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

On December 29, 2022, Schwab attempted to obtain a retired law enforcement officer qualification card from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, which allows retired officers an exemption from most state and local laws prohibiting the carrying of a concealed firearm. To do so, Schwab presented his driver’s license, a partially completed retired law enforcement officer qualification card, a retired law enforcement identification card, and a $5.00 money order.

The DA's office says the sheriff’s office did not proceed with the issuance of the qualification card due to concerns about Schwab’s eligibility. To receive a retired law enforcement officer qualification card, the retired law enforcement officer must have separated from service with a public agency as a law enforcement officer in good standing. Due to Schwab's circumstances surrounding his separation from his employment with the Stockertown Borough Police Department, the sheriffs contacted County Detectives, the DA's office said.

Through investigation, detectives learned Schwab was employed as a police officer with the Stockertown Borough from March 2013 through September 2022. He served as Chief of Police beginning in 2020, and was the subject of an internal investigation beginning in May 2022, according to the DA's office. Schwab was on leave as of May 23, 2022 and did not actively work as a police officer for the borough from that date until his formal separation in September 2022.

In September, a Pennsylvania State Constable served Schwab with a written statement of charges, which included “Engaging in Disobedience of Order or Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer.”

Sheriffs presented County Detectives with the documents received from Schwab during his application process, which included an identification card with the signature of a former, part-time police officer with the Stockertown Borough Police Department, and a qualification card that indicated it was issued by a sworn police officer and certified law enforcement firearms instructor.

Through investigation, detectives determined the former, part-time police officer whose signature was on the defendant’s identification card was not employed by the borough at the time Schwab presented the document to the sheriffs, according to the news release.

Additionally, the signature on Schwab’s identification card did not match the former part-time officer’s signature and was forged, the DA's office said. Detectives also determined Schwab fraudulently obtained the identification card with the forged signature and presented that card to the certified law enforcement firearms instructor, according to the DA's office.

The certified law enforcement firearms instructor told detectives he was unaware Schwab resigned from the Stockertown Borough Police Department while under formal investigation. He also told detectives he did not inspect the identification card in full, and he was unaware it contained the signature of a former officer of the borough before he signed the qualification card brought to him by Schwab, the DA's office said.

“Forging a document is illegal, but forging a law enforcement officer qualification card is both illegal and disrespectful to those who qualify within the law. This defendant allegedly abused the power he once held with complete disregard to the law, and will certainly face the consequences that follow,” District Attorney Terry Houck said.

Schwab was arraigned Monday afternoon by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Corpora. Bail was set at $15,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for May 22 at 9 a.m.