If you check out his Facebook page, 41-year-old Marc Muffley looks like a proud father and a sports fan.

Neighbors describe him as a nice guy who would offer to help with things like changing tires. They say they were surprised to find out he is accused of trying to take an explosive device onto an airplane.

"What was he trying to do? Was he trying to take it somewhere? Was my neighbor trying to kill everybody at the airport? Like that's really scary," said neighbor Megan Rims.

On home surveillance video, you can see law enforcement officers running down the street to Muffley's home Monday night.

Neighbors watched as he was arrested and taken away.

At his detention hearing, it was revealed that Muffley knew taking the explosives on the plane was illegal. But his intention was to allegedly set them off at a Florida beach.

"I knew Mark Muffley for many years," said former Lansford police chief Jack Soberick.

Soberick says Muffley has had several run-ins with the law. He describes Muffley as strongly opinionated, and a little bit of a troublemaker. But he says those run ins were nothing serious.

In court, Muffley admitted he uses marijuana and meth often.

Soberick says Muffley's arrest is all anyone can talk about in Lansford.

"When you take obviously prohibited items that are going to be checked in your checked baggage with your name on it and then when you flee, you just flew back to your residence. The whole thing is just baffling to me. Why someone would do that," said Soberick.

In addition to the charges related to the explosive device, Muffley is also facing a warrant of failure to pay child support.

He is being held at Lehigh County Jail without bond.