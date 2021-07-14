ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former political consultant Michael Fleck is asking to leave prison.
According to court paperwork, his lawyers filed a motion on June 25 asking federal court to reduce his prison sentence.
In handwritten attachments Fleck states that he suffers from medical conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure that make him more at-risk of getting COVID-19.
Fleck was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2019 for tax evasion and his role in the former Allentown and Reading mayors' pay-to-play schemes.
The federal government says Fleck should not be released from prison early because he's fully vaccinated against COVID-19.