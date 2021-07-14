Spencer campaign manager gets 5 years in pay-to-play scheme

Mike Fleck

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former political consultant Michael Fleck is asking to leave prison.

According to court paperwork, his lawyers filed a motion on June 25 asking federal court to reduce his prison sentence.

In handwritten attachments Fleck states that he suffers from medical conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure that make him more at-risk of getting COVID-19.

Fleck was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2019 for tax evasion and his role in the former Allentown and Reading mayors' pay-to-play schemes.

The federal government says Fleck should not be released from prison early because he's fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.