A man who made a career out of building pools will now be spending up to a decade in prison.

He admitted Wednesday to defrauding his customers out of $1.5 million. Roger Kornfeind took advantage of many of his customers in 2020, when many pool-builders couldn't get materials to build due to supply chain issues. He told his customers he could get them their pool though, and they were eager to pay him for the work. Now, years later, most of them don't expect to see a pool or any of their money ever again.

After more than two years of waiting for her pool, Darcie Wolf instead got to see the contractor she hired for $20,000 sentenced to five to 10 years of prison time.

"We got absolutely nothing. Just promises and lies," said Wolf.

Wolf is one of the 88 families in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley that paid Kornfeind for a pool through his company Hydro Dynamic Pools, but never got it.

"We didn't figure out that things were really going south until obviously we didn't get the pool delivered in July as promised, and we kept following up every two weeks. That's all we were told, two weeks, two weeks," said Wolf.

In court, the judge asked Kornfeind to explain where the $1.5 million went. He responded, saying "My accountant never mentioned to me that I was so deep in the hole... I'm the oldest pool guy in the Lehigh Valley, I should have known... I broke their dreams, I broke their trust, and I'm so deeply sorry."

Wolf said she has a better explanation.

"He bragged about vacations to Europe every year when we sat with him, so on the outside, he looked like a guy who was doing really well. Hindsight," said Wolf.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Duminiak said Kornfeind will likely be paying that money back for the rest of his life.

"This restitution order will hang on him and it will be, at least prevent him personally from going out and trying to purchase anything or the like. Everyone will know that this order is there, and he will have to chip away at this indefinitely," said Duminiak.

Duminiak also hopes the case is a warning to any other business owners thinking of pulling a similar scam.

"If you take somebody's money and you don't deliver and you don't work with them to get the ultimate result, then you will be prosecuted in this county and other counties around the Commonwealth," said Duminiak.

Wolf said she and many of the other victims don't ever expect to see their money again.

"I'll take it with a grain of salt that he has any accountability," said Wolf. "I mean restitution's a joke so, he has nothing."

The judge said if Kornfeind doesn't want to serve the full 10 years, he has to show that he's making some effort to pay back victims like Wolf while he's in prison.