A former pool store owner, who had locations in Northampton, Lehigh and Berks counties, pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding more than 85 families.
A judge sentenced the owner to pay $1.5 million in restitution to his customers, some of whom are sharing what they say they experienced while working with him.
Earlier Wednesday, a customer - one of more than 85 defrauded by the owner of Hydro Dynamic Pools - detailed to 69 News how she tried to get a pool but says she received false promises and lies.
Then, Wednesday evening, a woman who says she worked at one of the businesses' storefronts says she still hasn't received some paychecks that she says she's owed.
"I had customers calling me because their pools were missing things, so like it was, it was awful," said Joy Martinez, a former employee of the Slatington Hydro Dynamic Pools.
Even so, Joy Martinez says she had no idea that her former boss, Roger Kornfeind, owed so much money to so many people.
"One of the last interactions I had with a customer... Roger actually owed him a $900 check," explained Martinez, who answered the phone for the business. "What I did was, I actually gave this man free chemicals for his pool, that he did not have."
88 customers have been defrauded in Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties - victims like Darcie Wolf. Her family lost $20,000.
"Expensive lesson," Wolf told 69 News.
It's even worse for others.
The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says some victims paid up to $55,000 for a pool with nothing to show for it but a hole in their yard.
"I was sick to my stomach," added Martinez. "I can't believe I worked for him, like it made me feel bad. I didn't know."
Near the end of her six months on the job, single mom Martinez says she stopped getting paid, quit, and says even two years later, she's still owed money.
"Almost $3,000, so I even contacted the board of laborers," explained Martinez. "They're like, 'There's nothing... You could try to sue him, but you're not going to get anything from him.'"
Martinez says she had been working 50-hour weeks and could have used the money.
"I really needed it then," she said. "I just split up from my ex, and I have a five-year-old, so money really would have helped me out with getting a place and everything."
In a courtroom statement, Kornfeind said that he broke customers' dreams and trust and that he's deeply sorry. But sorry is not enough for Martinez.
Looking back, she says she remembers Kornfeind bragging about artwork he had and trips to Canada and Europe.
"I'm just glad that he is behind bars, and I hope he's back there for a while," she said. "He did everybody wrong. He didn't even think about his family. His wife probably has no money now."
The judge sentenced Kornfeind to five to 10 years in prison.
If he doesn't want to serve the full sentence, the judge told the former pool store owner to show that he's making some effort to pay back victims while in prison.