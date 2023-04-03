Donald Trump is expected to turn himself into authorities Tuesday for an expected arraignment. The former president and 2024 White House candidate is back in New York City as he faces more than 30 criminal charges.

His voluntary surrender follows last week's grand jury indictment regarding a hush money payment scheme.

Cameras caught him waving to onlookers outside Trump Tower Monday night and it was quite the spectacle before that. Major media outlets followed Trump to the airport in Florida and then overhead video caught his plane travel up the coast to New York. This is the first time in history that a former president is indicted.

"He'll be taken into custody with his Secret Service detail in tow," Former Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism of the NYPD, John Miller said. "He will be booked. He'll be fingerprinted. He'll get a number, which is the New York State tracker that shows you've been arrested and charged with a felony."

Tuesday's historic arraignment centers around supposed 2016 hush money payments while he campaigned for the White House. The investigation is inspecting six-figure payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is facing more than 30 criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records.

Trump's defense team is planning to play offense.

"We will very loudly and proudly say 'not guilty'", Joe Tacopina, Trump's defense lawyer, said. "I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this. Had he been John Smith, there's no scenario where he'd be indicted."

Trump added to his legal team and recently hired Todd Blanche, who previously represented his campaign manager Paul Manafort and Igor Fruman. His attorneys asked a Manhattan judge to ban cameras inside the court room, arguing it will cause a "circus-like atmosphere."

But New York City officials are proactively warning supporters against showing up to protest.

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

"Violence and destruction are not part of legitimate, lawful expression and it will never be tolerated in our city," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

U.S. Representative and staunch Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene has made her way to New York and tweeted in responses to city officials warning to show up to protest.

The timing of Trump's voluntary surrender is said to be fluid. Once he is in the courtroom the indictment will be unsealed as he formally faces his charges.