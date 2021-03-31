EMMAUS, Pa. - Rodale's Organic Park headquarters, a Lehigh County landmark in Emmaus, will soon start a new chapter.
The property was constructed in 1959, but in 2018 the company was bought out. In December 2020, Seven Generations Charter School acquired the property.
"We're really excited to start the next chapter for this building," said Jen Hersh, Director of Curriculum.
The school has rented part of the property, but plans to move all of its students and faculty into the building in fall 2022.
Construction and renovation are expected to cost about $15 million.
"This is going to be our biggest recycling and repurposing project to date. The property will allow us to practice our core values of sustainability, stewardship, and creativity," Hersh said.
The school plans to re-use materials already on site and use sustainable materials elsewhere, like linoleum floors. The school plans to expand outdoor learning and build a multi-purpose room to be used as a gym and gathering space.
The K-5 school will become a K-8 school, with a projected enrollment just over 550 students, up from just more than 330.
"In the middle of a world crisis, we were able to come together as the Seven Generations community and pull this off," said Nicole Neagley, Director of Student Services.
Design discussions have also included pandemic procedures, should the world be faced with it again down the road.
"I think we're better educated on making sure we have really flexible spaces now," said Kelly Paxton, Supervisor of Special Education.