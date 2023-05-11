STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - Stockertown's former police chief is facing more charges. Investigators say the latest ones are for impersonating a police officer and possessing and activating emergency lights, while no longer being in law enforcement.

A driver on Van Buren Road in Palmer Township was stunned when he was pulled over last Friday.

He told detectives he stopped when he saw an unmarked black Ford Explorer put on flashing lights, but then he recognized the person behind that wheel as former Stockertown Police Chief Eric Schwab.

According to that driver, Schwab told him, "You're following too closely. You're lucky I'm off duty right now or I'd write you a ticket."

Palmer Township police say they executed a search warrant and found those emergency lights in Schwab's car. Schwab told investigators he didn't use them, but they say surveillance video proves he did.

"It's a blemish on all law enforcement," said Palmer Township Police Chief Wayne Smith. "Somebody that should have known better, that was at one point trusted with the public's trust, should know better."

Earlier this week, Schwab was charged with forging documents to get a retired law enforcement card. The Northampton County District Attorney says he was not eligible for that, since he did not leave Stockertown’s department in good standing.

The borough was trying to get rid of him, though he resigned beforehand, citing a thumb injury.

"Although these two cases are unrelated, you've got him hanging on to this notion, or belief that he in some way still has a right to be a police officer. That's concerning," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.

Stockertown's solicitor told 69 News Schwab has shamed the uniform and violated trust.

Houck and Smith shared what to do if you're pulled over by an unmarked car.

"If they're going to come up to you, they're going to show you their badge, their ID to identify themselves," said Houck. "But if they don't do that, then yes, I would absolutely recommend that you ask for their identification, their badge."

"Call the 911 Center and confirm that it is a police officer behind them," said Smith.

Investigators do not know if this has happened before. They say if you believe you were pulled over by Schwab while he was not an officer, you should report it.