STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - New charges have been filed against the former Stockertown police chief.

Eric Schwab is now being charged with impersonating a public servant, and visual and audible signs on emergency vehicles, said the Northampton County district attorney on Thursday.

The DA says that last Friday, the 44-year-old Schwab activated emergency lights on his personal car, and told a driver they’re lucky he was off duty or he would have written them a ticket.

Investigators say that driver recognized the ex-chief, and that surveillance video showed the lights on Schwab’s personal car, even though he is no longer a police officer.

Earlier this week, Schwab was charged for allegedly forging a retired law enforcement officer qualification card.

Investigators say he was not eligible for that, since he did not leave Stockertown’s department in good standing.

All of this comes as Stockertown continues to work to reconstruct its police department, which was recently disbanded. The borough is currently getting its police coverage from state police.