COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A community in Lehigh County is mourning the loss of a former teacher who once trained with NASA.
Charles Tremer, of Coopersburg, died Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was one of 114 teachers to participate in NASA's Teacher in Space program in the early 1980s.
Tremer taught at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Moravian University in Bethlehem, and Lafayette College in Easton.
He retired from the Southern Lehigh School District in 2006.
Tremer was also an archaeologist and an interpreter for the NSA.
He was 85.