ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- It's the newest development in a story we've been following: a former teacher in the Allentown School District now suing them for defamation.

"That school board will go down and it will be an absolute spectacle," said Francis Malofiy, who's representing former ASD teacher Jason Moorehead.

Moorehead used to teach social studies at Raub Middle School in the Allentown School District.

He's been terminated after admittedly being in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, the day of the Capitol riots.

Moorehead and his attorney told 69 News it was only to listen to speeches, claiming the board punished him for his conservative political views.

"Because you simply attend a rally, whether it's left leaning or right leaning, it doesn't mean you can be fired from your job," said Malofiy.

Moorehead says the termination has ruined his reputation. He's being called a white supremacist, he can't pay his bills, and on Monday, his wife filed for divorce.

"All these things that I never thought would be taken from me, have been taken from me," said Moorehead.

Attorney John Freund, former Allentown school district solicitor, is continuing to represent the district in this case.

He said the district has not been served with a complaint, nor have any of the individuals that are named.

Freund also says Moorehead was offered a return to teaching, but he declined.

Moorehead didn't dispute that fact, but said the board did so with unacceptable conditions.