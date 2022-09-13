ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was the Monday night announcement that propelled Amanda Seyfried into the acting spotlight.

"The winner of the Emmy for lead actress in a limited anthology series or movie goes to Amanda Seyfried," The presenters said during the Emmy awards show.

The Allentown native's genuine reaction can't be faked, even on stage at the Emmy Awards.

"This is a really nice feeling," she said through deep and quick breaths while onstage.

The 36-year-old won for playing biotech entrepreneur, now convicted fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series "The Dropout."

In 2021 Seyfried got her first Oscar nomination for her role as Marion Davis in the Netflix film "Mank." ​While her acting is conquering Hollywood, Seyfried says her hometown plays a starring role in her life, as she told 69 News last year.

"I hope you can feel my Allentown roots because they live in me forever," she said via a Zoom interview.

Artistic Director of Allentown's Civic Theatre William Sanders remembers Seyfried as a kid, when she was enrolled in Civic's theatre school.

"I remember her big eyes and her presence. I know the guy who directed it was really impressed with her," he said.

Theatre School head JoAnn Wilchek Basist is impressed with Seyfried's impression of the Civic as the actress has returned to show off the stage to an out-of-town friend.

"She wanted him to see where her roots were. I think that speaks really well of her and I believe of our program, that there is the touchstone there," she said.