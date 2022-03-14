Unfinished business. It's the reason Tom Brady gave Sunday on his Instagram page for unretiring and returning for a 23rd season, after calling it a career a little more than a month ago.
"Does it pain me? It absolutely does," said the host of the Philadelphia Sports Table podcast.
Northampton County-based Jeff Warren says the sports world may be better with Tom Brady back but for the Birds, who lost to the Buccaneers in last season's playoffs, the news is like having your wings clipped.
"I'm still worried about Tom Brady and the Eagles potentially having to face him in the playoffs. I don't want to put the cart before the horse, but the fact Tom Brady is there should scare everybody," Warren said.
As a center, Schuylkill County's Matt Stankiewitch played with Brady and the New England Patriots for six months in 2013. Injuries ended his two-year NFL career. He knows how many players' sense of self is tied to the sport.
"The longer you play, the longer your identity of who you are is defined as football player. Brady has played the longest of anybody," he said.
Did that play a role in a return to the field? Only Brady knows, but love him or hate him, the 44-year-old is certainly taking father time into overtime.
"When we do lose him, I think we are going to lose something with the game of football," Warren added.