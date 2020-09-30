WEST EASTON, Pa. | Authorities allege a former Northampton County man plied underage girls with pot and had sex with them at his West Easton home.
Pennsylvania State Police this week charged William C. Huxel with sex assault and corruption of minors in connection with the incidents late last year allegedly involving a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl. The 26-year-old Jim Thorpe resident was already facing similar charges levied by state police when he was charged and arraigned late Monday night. He had been released from custody earlier this month after posting bail.
State police with the Belfast barracks said they were investigating a separate incident, when a trooper discovered Huxel allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, according to the criminal complaint. While interviewing Huxel in June regarding a separate incident, a trooper spotted bras on a computer chair in his bedroom.
When questioned about them, Huxel reportedly said they belonged to his last girlfriend. He told investigators that his ex-girlfriend was 18 or 19 years old and that the two never had sex during the few months they dated, according to court records.
But a neighbor told police that she’d seen a girl that she knew to be underage at his house several times. During an interview with authorities, the 15-year-old said she initially spent time with Huxel because he’d often provide marijuana. She confirmed they’d had sex in his Sixth Street home, and that Huxel knew she was only 15, according to authorities.
A search of Huxel’s phone allegedly turned up several conversations with the teenager detailing sex and pot.
During their investigations, state police said they learned of another sexual relationship, this time with a 14-year-old girl, according to records. Investigators said they learned of the alleged relationship from two other girls, who reported learning of the relationship from the victim and Huxel.
Authorities said the 14-year-old confirmed the sexual relationship. She told state police they had sex in Huxel’s car and that he allegedly knew she was only 14. He’s also accused of providing her with pot.
A search of his phone allegedly turned up messages in which Huxel is asking other minors, including the victim, “Who wants to get high?” accompanied by a photo of someone chopping up marijuana with a credit card
Neither criminal complaint makes further reference to the other investigation that led to the two sets of charges filed this week against Huxel. But online court records show state police charged Huxel in July with similar offenses in connection to an incident in November 2019.
In relation to his most recent arrest, Huxel now faces two felony counts each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor along with two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors. District Judge John Capobianco arraigned Huxel on the new charges, setting bail at a combined $600,000.