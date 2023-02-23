BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In 2022, 57 reporters worldwide were killed on the job. That's down from a high of 147 a decade ago.

A former WFMZ employee who's now a safety journalism expert says using a simple tip can help save lives, whether you are covering a story or are a bystander.

"Teaching journalists from the Middle East and North Africa, it's just as dangerous, a different kind of danger. But it's just as dangerous here in the Middle East as it is in America," said Chris Post via Zoom from a Beirut, Lebanan classroom.

The Bethlehem native travels the globe and country teaching safety classes for journalists, an especially relevant topic after 24-year-old Orlando reporter and Philadelphia native Dylan Lyons was shot and killed reporting on a homicide scene Wednesday.

His partner, photojournalist Jesse Walden, is in critical condition.

Journalists dying or being hurt on the job is rare, but it happens.

Last year a Fox News photojournalist died while on the job in Ukraine. The reporter with him was severely injured.

In 2015, a reporter and photojournalist were shot and killed while reporting on a scene in Virginia.

Post says there are things you can't prevent. However, he stresses situational awareness, being aware of your surroundings, to anyone out in the field, reporting or not.

"Sometimes we're looking in a laptop computer, or we're doing something like that, we're maybe not necessarily looking out the window. And those are situations that can be very tricky for journalists to try to navigate, because we may not see things that are happening right outside of our vehicle. And it could be something as simple as somebody coming up and knocking on the window. Or it could be something more aggressive," he said.

Post is in no way blaming the victims, instead hoping this tragedy can remind people to always know what is going on around them. So far this year mass shootings outnumber calender days.