We have some sad news Thursday night. Sad, for our WFMZ family, and for the Lehigh Valley.
One of the original news anchors here on our station, Jim Dougherty, has died.
If you're a little older, you'll remember Jim.
He was part of the team that originally got this news operation on the air in November of 1976. He was here, along with Dave Noll, Jeff Werley, and of course, Kathy Craine.
Kathy said she remembers Jim as a solid news man with a thunderbolt of a voice and a dry sense of humor.
We featured an interview with him in our documentary on the station's 40th anniversary, which you can view at our website.
Our GM Barry Fisher says Jim was a very kind man and a consummate professional.
Jim went on to work for PPL.
Jim Dougherty was 87 years old. A WFMZ-TV original.