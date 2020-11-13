Rosa Duarte spent years telling stories for 69 News, for both Espanol and 69 News at Sunrise.
Now she's sharing her own story.
Earlier this month, Duarte, who now lives outside Houston, Texas with her husband and daughter, shared news about a scary diagnosis with her online following.
"OK. I'm going to start by saying I'm okay," she said in a YouTube video.
Duarte was admitted to the hospital late last month after having a colonoscopy.
"The doctor came in and said I don't have good news. I looked at him, and he said you have colon cancer. It literally was like a punch in the gut," Duarte said.
She underwent a three-hour surgery days later to remove a tumor that was 6 centimeters and blocking 80% of her colon.
The diagnosis came as a shock. Duarte is young, healthy, and incredibly fit. In fact, she's spent the last few years teaching CrossFit.
"I was hitting PR's (personal records) at the gym. I was feeling fantastic," Duarte said.
Duarte went in for a colonoscopy in July after experiencing bowel changes. She actually noticed the symptom after having her daughter Elena.
"I had convinced myself it was something internal, maybe something whacky after birth," Duarte said.
Her doctor at the time believed it was likely something tied to the birth, but suggested a colonoscopy anyway. Duarte said she put it off for the time being, assuming it wasn't anything serious, because she was still nursing her daughter and cleansing before the colonoscopy would require her to stop nursing.
Surgery went well and Duarte said her cancer is curable. To ensure the cancer won't spread elsewhere, she starts six months of chemotherapy next month.
Duarte has chosen to keep a positive attitude instead of worrying or feeling bad for herself.
"If I put myself in that place, it might be very difficult to come out. I'd rather, not be in denial, but just know I'm in good hands, be thankful for things I have in my life. I'm still walking, talking. I can still move. I can still eat," Duarte said.
And Duarte, who's always been active, is determined to continue staying active even during chemotherapy.
Duarte said she wanted to share her story in hopes of helping others.
"I'm hoping I'm going to help other people be able to deal with it with it as well, and not be afraid, going to the doctor, getting something checked out," Duarte said.