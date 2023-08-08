ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The former principal of William Allen High School will have a new job this upcoming school year.

Cheryl Clark will take over as the assistant principal at Dieruff High School for the 2023-24 school year, according to a school district source.

The district school board recently voted to demote an unnamed employee. Sources said the unnamed employee was Clark.

Before that, Clark was placed on administrative leave.

A letter sent to parents in April addressed Clark's leave, citing "climate, culture, and leadership challenges."