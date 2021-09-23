A former amateur boxer and professional wrestler who struggled with addiction is using his platform to help others going through the same thing.
Marc Mero joined the virtual "Opioid Addiction and Recovery Forum" hosted by Northampton County leaders.
The WCW and WWE Wrestling champion, who is now a motivational speaker, shared his battle with drugs and alcohol and how he overcame his addiction.
Thursday's forum was aimed to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic, its impact on friends and family, and ways to recover.