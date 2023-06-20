BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The former Young's Pharmacy property in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $1.2 million.

The sale of the 3708 Freemansburg Ave. property was recorded June 14, according to Northampton County property records.

Young's closed in 2018. The CVS chain acquired the business and transferred pharmacy files, insurance information and inventory to a store at 4950 Freemansburg Ave., a CVS spokesperson said at the time. Some employees of Young's went to work at the nearby CVS.

Bethlehem Township told 69 News that no plans have been submitted for the site.

County records say the buyer is 3708 Freemansburg LLC. That company has a mailing address in Osprey, Florida. The seller was Salameh Properties, a limited liability corporation. Salameh bought the property in 2021 for $950,000, according to county records.

The two-story building has 10,908 square feet of floor space and sits on three-tenths of an acre lot. The building was constructed in 1950. It has parking areas in front of the building and at the rear.

The former Young's is in a retail stretch along Freemansburg Avenue. Across the street is the Heights Market & Deli, and the Friendly Food Mart is just to the east.

Another convenience store has been proposed for the site of the former Heights Community Federal Credit Union at 3530 Freemansburg Ave., across the street from Geakers Tacos.