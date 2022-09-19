EASTON, Pa. - Warehouses keep coming to the Lehigh Valley, with millions more square feet on the way.

Making the big box buildings more friendly to the environment is the focus of the Sustainable Warehouse Forum being held at Lafayette College on Friday.

Speakers will include Becky Bradley, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Steve Glickman, an architect and chairman of the LVPC, will be the moderator.

The three-hour forum starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and is open to the public for a fee of $25, which includes breakfast. Members of Green Building United (GBU) pay a discounted $15 rate.

"As a northeast logistics hub, warehouses are part of Lehigh Valley’s economy. Our community is advocating for more sustainable buildings that will consider the region's health and the environment," Philadelphia-based GBU said on its website.

The forum will look at ways to make the buildings more "green," or environmentally friendly. Tactics include using sustainable, low-carbon materials, solar energy, and native grasses and pollinator-friendly plants in landscaping.

"If we’re going to welcome more warehouses, we have to build them in a way that protects the health of our community, including the people that work in them," according to GBU.

While many people in the Lehigh Valley are not going to welcome warehouses, the industry provides jobs and zoning ordinances allow for more to be built.

GBU is a not-for-profit organization, but its sponsors include some big corporate names, among them: St. Gobain, a Paris-based maker of building materials; Brandywine Realty Trust, which manages 24 million square feet of space, including office, retail and residential units, and PECO, a utility owned by Exelon Corp.

The forum will be held at the Rockwell Integrated Science Center at 730 High St. on the Lafayette campus.