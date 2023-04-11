Warehouses and their parking lots cover millions of square feet in the Lehigh Valley, resulting in water runoff compounded by the loss of green space that absorbs rainwater.

On Friday, a forum that tries to "square the circle," that is, find a way for big-box buildings to fit in better with their surroundings, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Penn State Lehigh Valley in Upper Saucon Township.

Green Building United's third "Sustainable Warehouse Forum" focuses on stormwater management with native landscaping. The cost to attend is $15 for GBU members and $25 for non-members. Breakfast is included.

"It is important for developers to maintain a natural environment around new or redeveloped properties," according to the GBU statement announcing the forum. Environmental improvements help wildlife populations and prevent hot spots known as "heat islands" from developing and changing the immediate environment.

Speakers will include Kerry Reider, Open Space Coordinator for Bushkill Township; Jason Smith of Bushkill's board of supervisors; Rob Christopher, Conservation Manager for Easton; Sue Tantsits, of Edge of the Woods Native Plant Nursery; Shaun Haas and Stven Laudati of Langan Engineering, and John Hayden of Quandel Construction.

Green Building United is a not-for-profit organization but its sponsors include some big companies, including St. Gobain, a Paris-based maker of building materials; Brandywine Realtry Trust, manager of 24 million square feet of space, and PECO, a utility owned by Exelon Corp.