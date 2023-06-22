Pushing polarization out of politics is the goal of the centrist Forward Party. Lehigh Valley State Senator Lisa Boscola says she's joined the movement.

The Forward party was started by former Presidential candidate Democrat Andrew Wang and two Republicans, including a former Trump administration official. They say the party isn't left or right, but forward.

"The Forward party was developed to engage Democrats, Republicans and independents," Boscola said.

On Wednesday Lehigh Valley Democratic state Senator Lisa Boscola and fellow Democrat state Senator Anothony Williams of Philadelphia joined with two House Republicans, Valerie Gaydos of Allegheny County and Marla Brown of Lawrence County becoming the first state legislators affiliated with the centrist Forward Party.

Just like a strong economy needs a strong middle class, right? A strong democracy needs strong moderate voices, and problem solvers.

Headed by Andrew Wang, a one time Democratic Presidential candidate, the Forward Party allows members to stay with their current parties while working for bipartisanship, voting reform, non partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions.

With more than 1.2 million registered independents in PA, Democratic strategist and former member of the State House, T.J. Rooney, believes the movement cuts to the core of most voters.

"The voices that people want to hear from are those voices or people who want to get things done and want to include more people in the process. How you argue against that?" Rooney said.

However in terms of legislative leverage here in Pennsylvania? Republican Strategist Sam Chen points out the Forward party is less than two years old.

"It will take time it will take some building. And so what the impact or how great that impact is, will have to be left to be seen. But it can has the potential of being impactful,' Chen stated.

Boscola, who has always had a independent streak, says she is ready to campaign for this movement both here in Pennsylvania and nationally if need be.