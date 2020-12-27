2-20-20 Allentown Symphony Orchestra.jpg

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A local foundation has promised to match every donation made to the Allentown Symphony through the end of the year. 

The Julius & Katheryn Hommer Foundation stated that they will match all donations by December 31, dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000.

The Allentown Symphony association says that when you donate: 

  • You enrich the quality of life in Lehigh Valley through live orchestral music.
  • You educate to change lives, and create access and equity for our most vulnerable children.
  • You elevate arts and culture through live performances at Miller Symphony Hall.

The association says that no donation is too small and every penny counts.

To donate, visit here

