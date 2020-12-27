ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A local foundation has promised to match every donation made to the Allentown Symphony through the end of the year.
The Julius & Katheryn Hommer Foundation stated that they will match all donations by December 31, dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000.
The Allentown Symphony association says that when you donate:
- You enrich the quality of life in Lehigh Valley through live orchestral music.
- You educate to change lives, and create access and equity for our most vulnerable children.
- You elevate arts and culture through live performances at Miller Symphony Hall.
The association says that no donation is too small and every penny counts.
To donate, visit here.