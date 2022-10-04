The founder of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown is taking on a national role.

Adrian Shanker will join the Biden-Harris administration in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, he said in a social media post.

He will be the senior advisor on LGBTQI+ health equity.

Shanker founded and led the Bradbury-Sullivan center, before becoming executive director of The Spahr Center in California this past spring. The Spahr Center serves LGBTQ+ and HIV communities in Marin County, California.