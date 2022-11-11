WEST CATASAUQUA, Pa. - With every Veterans Day that goes by, there are fewer and fewer World War II veterans left to tell their stories, but there is an organization in the Lehigh Valley working to make sure that history is preserved.

Michael Sewards has a binder full of veterans he's interviewed since he founded the Lehigh Valley Veterans History Project in 2007.

"You get all kinds of stories for every one. It's amazing what you hear, and you're not reading that stuff in history books, but we do it for future generations and their families obviously," said Sewards.

We had the chance to hear one of those stories firsthand from 100-year-old West Catasauqua native Angelo Bokeko.

"On November 13th, 1942, I was drafted into the army," said Bokeko.

Bokeko served in the 13th Armored Division in France during the war, riding in a half-track. He still remembers it like it was yesterday.

"The worst thing was always being artillery. No matter where we went, it was always artillery. We lost quite a few that way," said Bokeko. "Those were the ones who never got home, and I say I praise them a lot more for what they did."

Bokeko's story and sacrifice will forever be preserved in the Library of Congress thanks to the Veterans History Project, along with more than 500 others. The group's Secretary David Babb said his own father is among them.

"With Dad present, we all sat down and watched his story, and it was just a real bonding time, we deeply appreciated getting to capture his history, and it will mean more and more as time goes on," said Babb.

And the members of the group say they recognize that meaning is bigger than all of them.

"Some of these guys have held onto these stories for almost their entire life before they actually had somebody to tell it to. So that's why we continue to keep doing this," said Stephen Savage, the Veterans History Project Photographer.

Preserving the history of heroes for generations to come.