FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - The Fountain Hill Borough Council approved plans for a three-story apartment complex at its meeting Monday night, according to Council Chairman Norman Blatt.

The applicant proposed the demolition of two existing buildings and the construction of a twelve-unit 5,084 square foot apartment building at 960 Broadway.

Blatt said the units will be 1100 to 1200 square feet.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission had recommended that pavement marked crosswalks be added for pedestrian safety at the two entrances to the apartment building. The addition of pavement marked crosswalks at these locations would ‘promote safe and secure community design," the LVPC said.

The LVPC had also recommended including a 10 x 6 concrete pad fronting the sidewalk for a new bus shelter that LANTA will provide, and an additional five-foot concrete pad in between the sidewalk and the curb for a proper bus stop landing pad.