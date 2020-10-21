FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Fountain Hill Borough Council President Leo Atkinson announced Wednesday night he is resigning.
In a resignation letter, Atkinson said that Oct. 31 will be his last day as a member of borough council and as a member of the Storm Water Authority. Atkinson said he is resigning because he disagrees with how much money is spent on the police department vs. other borough services, such as social services and public works.
He said the borough spends too much money on the police department and not enough on other services.
He also said the borough's tax rate has ballooned over the last few years.
"I can no longer remain the head of a council that does not share my vision for the future of Fountain Hill," Atkinson said.