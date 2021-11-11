EASTON, Pa. - Easton's West Ward had ribbon cutting ceremonies for new Little Free Libraries Thursday. These are educational tools found across the country where people can give and take books, but here, they're serving a much larger purpose.
"We have books that are in here that were donated by Cops and Kids, and also books that residents have already brought," said Adam Rosa, the principal at COLLABO Planning & Design.
Four new Little Free Libraries will make it easier for kids and adults to bury their heads in books. But they'll also serve as what the West Ward Community Initiative is calling engagement stations.
"There are some fliers for the Choice Neighborhoods," said Edith Adams, a West Ward resident serving as a neighborhood ambassador for the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. "It gives you a little diagram."
Easton was among 11 cities across the country awarded a Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It's being used to devise a plan to transform three public and assisted housing sites on Union, Elm, and Bushkill streets.
There's still another year to give feedback, and the libraries are playing an important role.
"There's a drop box here where people could drop off surveys and comments," said Rosa.
"More open spaces, easy access to their homes," said Adams about what her neighbors have been suggesting.
"Energy efficiencies, amenities like washers and dryers, even air conditioning is not in these units," said Amy Boccadoro, the manager of the West Ward Community Initiative, which is a program run by the Greater Easton Development Partnership.
It's all a long process. Redevelopment or renovation construction wouldn't start for three to five years.
The libraries will stay stocked with information to increase communication and address concerns.
"We would work with every single resident here, if they needed to move," said Boccadoro. "Then, they have the opportunity to move back."
"We're trying to get out as much information as we can to the residents because this is about the residents. This is about their community," said Adams. "They need to be involved, feel involved, so that way, it's an easy transition from the past to the future."
Another aspect to the project is improving the neighborhood as a whole. Ideas include extra grocery stores and educational, employment, and community centers.
"I'm very excited and I hope everybody in the West Ward is too," said Adams.
Once the plan is finalized, organizers will apply for more federal dollars, around $30 million, to make the dream come true. Still, they are working to make it financially feasible with or without extra grants.