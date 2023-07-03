With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, many have an extended holiday weekend. 69 News checks out some events happening around the area on both Monday and Tuesday.

In Berks County, Bear Creek Mountain Resort is celebrating Independence Day one day early, with a free concert in the early evening followed by fireworks starting around 10 p.m. The event is free to the public, and the park charges $5 for parking. Don't forget to bring a chair or blankets!

But if you're looking to celebrate the Fourth on the actual fourth, there's plenty more going on Tuesday.

Whether you want to watch your fireworks this year at the ball park, at the amusement park or even just around town, our area's got you covered.

At Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, the Great American Blast is the IronPigs' biggest fireworks event of the year.

"This is our version of a big old block party," Sam Jellinek, who manages media relations for the IronPigs, said. "To have everybody out, give a really awesome fireworks show, allow them to eat, drink, be merry, be happy."

There will be food trucks and live music before the main event.

"It's two to three times bigger than what we normally do," Jellinek said.

And you can see it all from anywhere around the field.

"We still have our $8 general admission tickets available," Jellinek said. "That gets you a seat anywhere you want in the ball park."

You can even watch the fireworks from on the field: just bring a blanket and pillows.

Meanwhile, at Dorney Park, a huge firework spectacular will pop off on Tuesday night. Ryan Eldredge, communications manager for Dorney Park, tells 69 News that workers are preparing 1,179 fireworks for the big night.

"We always add a little bit more to the grand finale," he said. "So it'll probably be a little bit bigger and a little bit better than last year."

Eldredge adds the fireworks can be seen from virtually anywhere in the park, and even around the region outside the park as well.

But recent weather events haven't made it easy, including Sunday's severe weather. That's why crews have been working hard to make sure the fireworks go off without a hitch.

"So they'll be going right up to the wire getting this thing ready to go," Eldredge said.

State Police are asking people not to stop along I-78 to watch. Officials say troopers will be patrolling the area and you will be cited and possibly towed.

With many other events in our region as well, there's something for everyone.