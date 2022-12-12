A Lehigh Valley woman known for her leadership and service has died.

Frances Hesselbein died peacefully Sunday at her home in Easton, announced the University of Pittsburgh.

She was 107 years old.

Hesselbein was CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA from 1976-1990. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998 for her leadership of the scouts and service as “a pioneer for women, volunteerism, diversity and opportunity.”

She spent more than seven decades in the world of executive management, and believed service and inclusion were important parts of leadership.

Hesselbein received 22 honorary doctoral degrees, including one from Pitt, and has traveled to 68 countries representing the U.S., her obituary says.