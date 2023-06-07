A woman with local connections, who was once romantically tied to Pablo Picasso, has died.

Francoise Gilot was an artist in her own right, and she displayed her works twice in Allentown. She was featured in a 69 News History's Headlines segment just last month.

Gilot was born in France in 1921. She had a 10-year relationship with Picasso, and the pair had two children together. She left him in 1953 and their break-up was messy.

Later, Gilot focused on her art. She was friends with a local couple, art collectors Phil and Muriel Berman, who owned Hess's department store at the time.

Gilot had two art shows at Hess's in Allentown.

She died Tuesday in New York City at 101 years old.