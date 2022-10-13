L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley non-profit is honoring its 2022 business woman of the year.

Elaine Pivinski, owner of Franklin Hill Vineyards, was awarded the title by the Lehigh Valley Business Women Networking Involving Charity & Education, known as BW NICE.

Pivinski will be honored Friday at BW NICE's annual luncheon and fashion show fundraiser.

Proceeds from that event go to Third Street Alliance for Women & Children.

Franklin Hill Vineyards employs 33 women, making up 90% of company staff, according to a news release.

Pivinski, who started the Lower Mount Bethel vineyard in 1976, has been honored before in Lehigh Valley business circles, and is described as a global philanthropist and dedicated to the community.