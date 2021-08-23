EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. is looking for evaluators for the 2022 Freddy Awards show.
The program, which awards excellence in the production of high school musical theatre, runs from January to May.
Introduced in 2003, the program sends a panel of six official evaluators to review each of the approximately 29 high school musical productions entered throughout Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and in Warren County, New Jersey, according to a news release from the State Theatre.
Evaluators submit evaluation forms in 21 performance and production categories (i.e. Outstanding Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, Outstanding Use of Scenery). Nominations are announced in early May and followed in late May with a Tony® Awards style ceremony at the State Theatre where nominees perform and award recipients are announced and presented with a FREDDY© Award.
The State Theatre said it is looking for candidates who have extensive work experience in one of the arts disciplines and have a strong sense of objectivity. They must be able to effectively evaluate student performances and production values, according to the news release. All candidates must be outstanding writers with the ability to effectively communicate their impressions in a constructive manner. Also, a candidate must already be an avid theatre-goer and should possess a wide knowledge of the canon of the American Musical Theatre.
All new evaluators must have an email address to receive communications and have access to a computer to submit online performance reports, according to the State Theatre. In the interest of privacy, the use of personal home computers to fill out online evaluation forms is required, according to the news release. Only applicants with computer literacy and internet access will be considered.
The deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 21.
The 2022 ceremony will be broadcast live on WFMZ on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
For additional information people can email Jamie Balliet, FREDDY© Awards Coordinator at jballiet@statetheatre.org, or call 610-258-7766 x204.