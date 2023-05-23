EASTON, Pa. - It's a night to remember.

The annual Freddy Awards - described as the Tony Awards of high school performing arts - brings current students and alumni together for a night of theatrical performance and recognition.

For the latter group, it's a chance to reflect on their beloved passions and the friendships made through the annual awards show.

"Being theater kids, we can be the outliers," said Logan Farley, a graduate of Belvidere High School in Warren County, New Jersey. "Then, coming to a place with 116 other misfits and making new friends from other schools, it's so great."

Through the years, thousands of high school theater kids have been celebrated.

"A lot, a lot, a lot. We have about 120 kids in the opening number every single year, so 120 times 21," said Kori Lotito, assistant Freddy coordinator and producer, with a laugh.

This year, 29 schools from Lehigh, Northampton, and Warren County will have students represented on stage, and alumni - who've been in their shoes - can't wait for the opportunity to see them perform.

"We have seat fillers that come in, and so, I get emails all week long, saying, 'Hey, can I come back? Can I be a seat filler? I want to see, and I want to celebrate the kids for this year,'" explained Lotito.

"Once you get hit by the theater bug, it's in your blood forever," explained Giovanni Failla, a Whitehall graduate and intern for the 2023 Freddy Awards.

"I was really nervous at first. I didn't know what to expect, but once you come here, everybody is so inviting and so welcoming, and it's such a family."

Failla says the power of song, dance and performance is stronger than any feeling he's ever felt. That's why he's back to help. He says he wants to experience theater from a different perspective and get career experience.

Meantime, Farley says some of the friends he made during the opening number he's still close with to this day.

"These kids are here from 4 to 10 p.m. some nights," added Farley. "You know, dancing, singing, acting, working, perfecting. It is a sport, and it is amazing that we have one grand night to celebrate that, and what a production to do it, right? Talk about live TV, and those kids get to go back to high school and be like 'I was on live TV last night.'"

Farley says sports kids get to be stars every week, but he says theater kids have one night to be honored, and that's what makes the Freddy Awards so special.

"We have some amazing alumni, who are doing some amazing things - not just in the theater, but in general," added Lotito. "We've had kids go through the program who ended up on Broadway - those types of things."