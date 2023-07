EASTON, Pa. - A Freddy Awards alumnus is looking to inspire the next generation of Broadway stars.

Lauren Steinert stopped by the Easton State Theatre Friday to talk to kids who are there for summer acting camp.

Steinert once attended the same acting camp.

She was part of the Freddy's in 2016, and just returned to the State Theatre this past season with the National Tour of "Fiddler on the Roof."