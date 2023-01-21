This is not the first Saturday of the month, but it is a special day for animals needing a loving home.

Adopting from both the Berks and Lehigh County Humane Society is free on Saturday.

Lehigh County's CEO Hal Warner, along with Rick Koze of Kay Builders, who is sponsoring the Lehigh County event, visited WFMZ studio to talk about the free adoption event.

To take part in the free adoption event, visit the Humane Society's website. The adoption application is found under the Adopt button.

Applications for adoption must be filled out and submitted by 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 21,2023, in order to take part in the free adoption event.