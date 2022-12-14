EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year.

Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden statues were brought back to their rightful place on Wednesday.

"They're gleaming now," Joe Donnelly, Deputy Executive Director of Communications with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, said.

Bookending the bridge with each of the state's seals, the New Jersey seal once again sits on the Phillipsburg side and Pennsylvania's sits in Easton.

They may look brand new, thanks to restoration efforts by the famous Seward Johnson Atelier in Hamilton, N.J., but the statues are more than a century old.

"These were part of the construction of the original bridge in 1896," Donnelly said. "It opened to wagon traffic, there was a trolley line that went across it."

The two monuments, plus other historical plaques on the bridge, were removed last year, when crews cleaned and painted the bridge. It was just one small part of the 18-month-long Northampton Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The project also includes repairing problematic structural steel components on the bridge, adding new sidewalks and a new electrical system, with new lighting for safety and aesthetics.

"To highlight its rather iconic architectural elements," Donnelly said.

According to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, the 550-foot-long, 36-foot-wide bridge is the Commission's busiest non-toll crossing.

"I can't say we have an emotional feeling about it," Donnelly said. "I mean, we're transportation. But I think there's a bit of a sense of pride with the two communities to have them."

Now the statues are restored and liberated: back home, on the Free Bridge.

"Set to be admired for, you know, another 20 years or so," Donnelly said.

Here's more on the upcoming schedule, from Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

Some of the plaques are scheduled to be reinstalled this week. The remainder are expected to be put back before the end of the year.

A variety of other project activities continue to take place at the bridge, notably the installation of new sidewalk panels on the bridge's upstream side. This work should be completed in a few weeks.

As weather permits, other project work will progress through the winter and into the spring. The bridge's electrical systems will be replaced and a new backup generator will be installed. The bridge also will be outfitted with new ornamental lighting fixtures and a new programmable architectural lighting system to highlight the bridge's iconic profile along the riverfront.

Only temporary off-peak weekday lane closures are expected to be needed to complete remaining project tasks. Single lanes in each direction are to be maintained whenever a lane closure is in effect, with a turn lane for left turns onto Larry Holmes Drive at the bridge's Easton side. The project, which began in the fall of 2021, remains on track to reach completion in spring 2023.