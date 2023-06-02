ALLENTOWN, Pa. - MOM-n-PA offers $1.25 million worth of free dental services in Lehigh Valley.

Hundreds of people will get access to free dental services in Allentown over the next two days.

The non-profit, MOM-n-PA is returning to the Lehigh Valley for the second time in ten years. Its mission is to help underserved communities across the state get access to free dental care.

"We do oral surgery; we do root canals. We do a lot of fillings. We do hygiene, and we even have a special section for pediatrics for kids on the street," General Chairperson, Gary Davis, said.

950 volunteers consisting of dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, administration workers and more made their way to the Allentown Fairgrounds Agriplex for the two-day event.

Davis says he expects anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 people to show up to get services complete they either wouldn't have access to, or couldn't afford.

Some procedures can cost thousands of dollars.

"I'm here to get a filling in my left tooth," Gregory McKelvey said.

He was quoted $1500 to get his filling done elsewhere, but here, it's free.

"It's definitely a good thing to give back to the people that don't have insurance," McKelvey said. "They can come here and really get expensive procedures done.

According to Greg Davis, 40% of people who they treat come and see them in pain. 30% of them don't have a place where they can go for dental care.

Part of the goal of the event is not only to provide financial and pain relief for people, it's also to help get them set up with a "dental home".

"Most people hate to come to the dentist, and they tell me, 'Doc, it's not you, but I hate the dentist.' It's nice to have people come in and say thank you so much," Nicholas Lias, General dentist, said.