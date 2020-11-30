BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A free COVID-19 testing site will be open in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County for five days.
The drive-thru/indoor walk-in clinic will be open Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 6 at the William Penn Highway Park & Ride on Emrick Boulevard, near Route 33.
Daily hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, the county said.
“Northampton County is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases and we’re grateful to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for providing us with additional testing,” said Lamont McClure, Northampton County executive, in the news release.
Patients don't need to show symptoms in order to be tested, and no appointment is necessary. Registration will be done on-site, and people are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card, though testing is free for all patients.
The clinic will be able to test up to 450 people per day.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health extended a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide the site. Northampton County Emergency Management Services employees will also be on site.