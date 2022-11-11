BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A center specializing in helping people with addictions held a special event in honor of Veterans Day.
The event was organized by Bethlehem's "Hope Center."
Organizers offered free meals for veterans and their families.
They also handed out 60 pairs of donated boots.
The event was held at The Victory House of Lehigh Valley.
"When you sign on that line, you're writing a blank check to the United States government that you're going to put your life on the line, and I think that's the most important part that you can take away from being in the military," said army veteran Steve Ondrusek.