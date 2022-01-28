ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Health Bureau along with St. Luke’s University Health Network and Treatment Trends announced they will provide free Narcan (naloxone) to the community.
Naloxone is a medication that does not harm the individual it is administered to, and is used to reverse an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain.
Through this partnership, St. Luke’s will be providing Narcan supply for Treatment Trends Certified Recovery Specialists to distribute in the lobby of the Allentown Health Bureau.
Officials say distribution will take place every Friday between February 4th and March 4th from 1pm to 2pm, or until supplies are gone, at 245 N 6th Street.
There are no residency requirements to receive Narcan supply. Recovery support services will also be available on-site.