ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At a time when abortion is at the center of political discourse, some Allentown leaders say they want to make the city a safe haven for reproductive rights.

Councilman Josh Siegel proposed a package of four bills he says will do that, but one in particular is prompting some pushback.

"If you're telling the truth, you have nothing to worry about," said Siegel.

It's a motto most live by, but some say isn't the case with a new ordinance proposed in Allentown.

Siegel wants to outlaw what's called limited services pregnancy centers from advertising anything deceptive.

"We want to make sure that when these institutions are providing services, that they're being honest and providing medically verified information and nothing that's considered false," said Siegel.

If you look closer, no matter what a center provides, the only ones considered limited service are those that don't offer abortions.

Bright Hope Pregnancy Support Services says it's the only facility that falls into this definition in the city and the entire Lehigh Valley.

"It's clearly targeting people who are pro-life," said Jon Merwarth, the executive director at Bright Hope Pregnancy Support Centers.

Merwarth says while he's confident Bright Hope does nothing deceptive, this could open the door to false complaints; that's something he's already used to.

"Centers like ours have been under attack," said Merwarth.

Bright Hope, which has been around for 41 years, wants to retain its focus on providing free ultrasounds and classes, and not waste resources to defend itself.

"There's not one city council member who reached out to us for information, to come to visit us," said Merwarth.

69 News did. On the walls, there are no Bible verses or baby photos to be found. It's plain.

Merwarth says it's designed that way to avoid causing trauma for those who don't know if they'll keep their baby or have an abortion.

"We're in our baby boutique," said Merwarth. "It's completely separate from the rest of the facility. They can come in and get free supplies."

Merwarth calls the bill egregious, while Siegel calls what limited pregnancy centers get away with egregious.

The councilman says they're plagued by histories of misconceptions, which is why he's proposing they specifically should have more accountability.

Bright Hope challenges him to look at its track record.

"We are not people that are trying to get legislation passed and shut down abortions. We didn't celebrate this overturning of Roe vs. Wade," said Merwarth. "We just want to help people."

Bright Hope says it has had 333 clients in the past year.

"We just want them to know that whatever they decide, we respect their right to choose," said Merwarth.

While Merwarth says his staff presents facts, not persuades, Siegel insists otherwise.

"They exist for one narrowed purpose and that is to dissuade women from accessing their reproductive rights," said Siegel.

"They did not do their homework," said Merwarth.

Bill 61 zeros in on advertising, though it would also ban deception in "any other manner," which could include conversation.

Five out of Allentown's seven council members are sponsors, so it has majority support.

Just two plan to vote against the bill, including Councilman Daryl Hendricks, who calls it simply unnecessary. He believes it's a political move for Siegel, who's running for state representative of District 22.

Siegel wants Allentown to be the second Pennsylvania city with this legislation, admitting it's a carbon copy of what was passed in Pittsburgh.

"It was vetted by their solicitor's office, so we figured, why reinvent the wheel?" Siegel said.

The road is windy, according to the American Center for Law and Justice.

"It could definitely open the door to some free speech lawsuits," said Olivia Summers, associate council at the American Center for Law and Justice. "It kind of indicates that it's disfavoring certain speech."

When asked if this ordinance is a threat to free speech, Siegel responded, "Not at all...we're not impairing their ability to exercise their First Amendment rights. There are legitimate limitations on what we can do with free speech."

Fetus versus tissue versus person; some argue the term deceptive is subjective.

"Who is deciding what is deceptive?" asked 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori.

"Well, obviously, we have, you know, the Allentown Health Bureau, which could review and evaluate information," replied Siegel.

When asked if there have there been specific complaints about Bright Hope, Siegel said, "No, but if you were to go on their website, for example, you'll find two specific provisions that specifically reference abortion and potential emotional and psychological consequences...There is no connection."

Summers, who counsels women who've had abortions in her free time, disagrees.

"It's not well studied in the United States," said Summers. "There's a reason for that. It's not required. Other countries have studied this, have found the links."

Whichever the case, Siegel says anyone who submits a claim would need to provide evidence, and ultimately, it would be up to the district attorney to press charges.

"Abortion rights are under siege," said Siegel. "We have a right-wing radical gubernatorial nominee that wants to ban abortion outright."

"We're going to have to prove our innocence when we're not doing anything wrong," said Merwarth. "I'm asking the council to drop Ordinance 61."

The public can weigh in at the committee meeting, where this bill will be discussed August 24.